Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown for another week without any relaxation

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Covid-19 lockdown will continue in the state for another week, till August 9, without any further relaxations. The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin on Friday.

The state government said that relaxations were provided earlier with a view that the livelihood of the people should not be affected, but if people fail to follow the Covid-19 protocol, they will face serious issues. The district collectors and police have been instructed to strictly implement the protocols and close the areas where large gathering is witnessed in view of the welfare of the public, news agency PTI reported, quoting government statement.

In accordance with the government order, the Greater Chennai Corporation has announced closure of commercial complexes and retail outlets in crowded market places located in nine areas in the metropolis from July 31 to August 9.

Following the high-level meeting at state secretariat, Stalin extended curbs that are currently in place which includes closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and bars.

Stalin advising officials to strictly enforce coronavirus guidelines comes against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu reporting a marginal increase in fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time on July 29 after a decline that began in the last week of May.

While 1,859 new cases were reported on Thursday, the state recorded 1,947 fresh infections on Friday, the second day of spike. On July 28, Tamil Nadu registered 1,756 new Covid-19 cases.