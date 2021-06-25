Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 5; malls to open at 50% capacity

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the state's Covid-19 lockdown till July 5, though it also announced relaxations for several districts, including the capital city of Chennai.

Continuing with the tier system which was announced last week, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed government departments in 11 districts, which have been put under category 1, to function with 100% workforce. Coimbatore and Salem are among 11 districts under category 1.

A total of 23 districts have been categorised under category 2. In these districts, which include Trichy and Vellore, public transport can operate at a passenger capacity of 50%. Further, shops providing services such as photo copy and tailoring have been allowed.

In category 3 districts, including Chennai, private establishments can function with 100% workforce, while beaches will be open for walkers from 5am-9pm. Restaurants will remain shut, with only takeaway and delivery services allowed. Additionally, in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, shopping malls can reopen with 50% capacity with no air-conditioning. Temples, churches and mosques can also reopen.

A complete lockdown came into effect in Tamil Nadu on May 10, after being announced two days earlier, as the state, along with the rest of the country, battled a devastating second wave of Covid-19. Initially, the lockdown was to in force for two weeks but was extended several times. On June 20, it was extended till June 28.

On Friday, 5,755 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Tamil Nadu, along with a related daily toll of 150, according to the latest health bulletin. There were 8,132 discharges as well. The cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has thus risen to 2,455,332, including 2,375,963 recoveries and 32,051 deaths.