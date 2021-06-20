Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till June 28; allows certain relaxations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The state government has divided all districts into three categories- Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 and different guidelines have been issued for them.(HT file photo. Representative image)

The ongoing lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been extended till June 28, the state government said on Sunday. However, several relaxations have been provided as per the latest guidelines in order to begin the unlocking process.

The state government has divided all districts into three categories- Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 and different guidelines have been issued for them.

Tier 1:

Eleven districts including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem and Erode fall under Tier 1. No additional relaxations have been provided in these districts as their active cases are high and the existing Covid-19 restrictions have been retained.

Tier 2:

Tier 2 comprises 24 districts including Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Perambalur etc.

> Shops selling groceries and provisions are allowed to open for more number of hours.

> E-registration is needed to travel in Cabs and autos.

> Private offices can function with 33% attendance.

Tier 3:

Tier 3 includes state capital Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet. These districts get additional relaxations other than those given to Tier 2 districts.

> Public transport has been reopened in these districts. Metro services can resume with 50% capacity. E registration is not needed to travel in cabs and autos.

> Government offices can function with full capacity whereas private offices can only allow 50% attendance.

> Sports and outdoor training is allowed from 6am to 7pm. However, no spectators are allowed.

> Shooting of films and TV serials is permitted and only 100 people are allowed who have to be tested for Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu has so far logged over 2.41 million cases and 31,015 deaths till now. On Saturday, 8,183 fresh cases were reported and 180 more people succumbed to the viral disease. The total recoveries have climbed to 2,304,885 and the active cases have dropped to 78,780, according to the state health department's bulletin.

covid-19 in tamil nadu
