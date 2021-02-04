Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
A 40-year-old sanitary worker’s family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) and a petition in the Madras high court, blaming his Covid-19 vaccination on January 21 for his death even as officials denied the claim.
V Manoharan, a father of five, died on January 31 after he collapsed at a bus stand while he was in Virudhunagar district on a personal visit. “An FIR was filed on Monday night under Section 174 of CrPC [inquiry into cases of unnatural death] after which a post-mortem was done on Tuesday morning and video-graphed,” said police superintendent T Perumal.
Also Read | AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
Joint director (health services) Dr R Manoharan said the sanitary worker’s death has nothing to do with the vaccine. “We got to know from his medical history that he was a chronic alcoholic and has had a history of hematemesis [vomiting of blood],” he said. He added based on the family’s claim, they performed an autopsy and analysis is pending.” I also took the [Covishield] vaccine... So far there have been no adverse reactions reported.”
V Manoharan’s widow, M Ambika, said her husband was not an alcoholic. “He was never sick or went to the hospital. Only after taking the injection, he complained of headache, hot flashes, and chills,” Ambika said. “I need help in taking care of them [children].” Ambika sought compensation and a government job as her husband was the only breadwinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign celebs’ support for farmers’ protest sparks govt censure: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
- BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply defence equipments to other IOR countries: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha: Patriotism is not just raising slogans, says RJD MP Manoj Jha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To give details in Parliament’: Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK expels its Karnataka in-charge for planning to meet Sasikala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox