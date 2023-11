Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at Sai Baba temple in Chennai, dousing operation underway

A fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore on Sunday, police said.

More than 20 firefighters from 3 fire stations are working to extinguish the fire.(ANI)

According to the fire department, fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire.

"More than 20 firefighters from 3 fire stations are working to extinguish the fire," an official said.

The Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

