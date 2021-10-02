Tamil Nadu: Four nursing college students arrested over ragging, later given bail, say police

Chennai: Based on a ragging complaint filed by a first-year male student, Coimbatore police have arrested four senior students from a private nursing college and subsequently let them out on bail, officials said on Friday.

The 20-year-old student,who is a fresher in the nursing college, has in his complaint said that four students from the second year locked him up in a room, slapped and ragged him. “All of them stay outside the college in shared rental rooms and not in hostels. They dragged the complainant and hit him with their hands. There are no injuries. They have also ragged him for some time,” said S Murugavel, the assistant commissioner of police of Coimbatore,

The student had been attending classes online and when colleges were allowed to reopen from September 1 onwards, he had come to the campus. The alleged ragging happened on September 20. Disturbed and shocked by the incident, the student went back to his family living in Kerala. On his family’s insistence, he returned to file a complaint. On September 29, the student returned to Coimbatore and filed a complaint at the Singanallur police station.

The four students, all from the second year in the private nursing college, were arrested on Wednesday. They have been booked under Sections 3 (prohibition of ragging) and 4 (penalty for ragging) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 and under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The complaint was filed against these four students and all of them were arrested and have now been released on bail," confirmed another senior police official in Coimbatore. "Some media reports have suggested that 13 people have been booked. That's not the case. We are not on the lookout anymore," he said.