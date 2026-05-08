Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Parties criticise governor's call for Vijay to prove majority

Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: It has been four days since results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were announced, but the future of government formation in the state remains uncertain. While actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won over 100 seats in the elections, it fell short of around 10 to cross the majority mark. Even with Congress's support, the party can reach only 113, still short of the 118 mandate needed to form the government. ...Read More

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that in his second meeting with Vijay in two days, the politician was told the forming a majority was “essential” for forming the government. However, Vijay's supporters have called the decision wrong, seeking that he be allowed to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

According to a PTI report, the TVK held a crucial meeting of the party's MLAs-designate on Thursday during which the legislators sought to know from from party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand when the government formation would take place. In response, they were told that to remain patient, and that “party chief Vijay was making all the efforts,” the PTI report said, quoting a source.

Here are some key developments:

Where do numbers stand? The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections in a stunning show for a debutant party. Of these, two of them, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East were won by Vijay and as per ECI mandate, he would have to give up one seat, reducing the tally to 107. With support from Congress, the total number of seats climbs to 113, but it is still short of the 118 majority mark in the 243-seat Assembly.

What did TN governor say? The Tamil Nadu governor said that TVK has so far not established majority support to form the government. "During the meeting (with Vijay), the Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," a release said. Thursday's meeting was the second time in two days that Vijay was sent back without approval to form a government.

Which parties are backing TVK? So far, only Congress has publicly announced support for the TVK in forming the government. There was buzz around the AIADMK, that won 47 seats, backing Vijay's party. However, there is no confirmation to this end.

How parties reacted to governor's move: Congress, VCK and CPI have said that Vijay should be invited to form a government in Tamil Nadu, following which he can prove majority on the floor of the House. Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said it was “unfair” to keep Vijay waiting.