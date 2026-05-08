Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Parties criticise governor's call for Vijay to prove majority
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: While Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 100+ seats in the elections, it fell short of around 10 to cross the majority mark. Even with Congress's support, the party can reach only 113, still short of the 118 mandate needed to form the government.
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: It has been four days since results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were announced, but the future of government formation in the state remains uncertain. While actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won over 100 seats in the elections, it fell short of around 10 to cross the majority mark. Even with Congress's support, the party can reach only 113, still short of the 118 mandate needed to form the government. ...Read More
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that in his second meeting with Vijay in two days, the politician was told the forming a majority was “essential” for forming the government. However, Vijay's supporters have called the decision wrong, seeking that he be allowed to prove the majority on the floor of the House.
According to a PTI report, the TVK held a crucial meeting of the party's MLAs-designate on Thursday during which the legislators sought to know from from party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand when the government formation would take place. In response, they were told that to remain patient, and that “party chief Vijay was making all the efforts,” the PTI report said, quoting a source.
Here are some key developments:
Where do numbers stand? The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections in a stunning show for a debutant party. Of these, two of them, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East were won by Vijay and as per ECI mandate, he would have to give up one seat, reducing the tally to 107. With support from Congress, the total number of seats climbs to 113, but it is still short of the 118 majority mark in the 243-seat Assembly.
What did TN governor say? The Tamil Nadu governor said that TVK has so far not established majority support to form the government. "During the meeting (with Vijay), the Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," a release said. Thursday's meeting was the second time in two days that Vijay was sent back without approval to form a government.
Which parties are backing TVK? So far, only Congress has publicly announced support for the TVK in forming the government. There was buzz around the AIADMK, that won 47 seats, backing Vijay's party. However, there is no confirmation to this end.
How parties reacted to governor's move: Congress, VCK and CPI have said that Vijay should be invited to form a government in Tamil Nadu, following which he can prove majority on the floor of the House. Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said it was “unfair” to keep Vijay waiting.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:44:52 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: After Congress, VCK criticises governor's call for Vijay for prove majority before govt formation
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: After Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan also said that it was “unfair” to seek majority from Vijay's TVK before giving the party a chance to form the government.
“Usually, the Governor is expected to invite the leader whose party has secured the highest number of seats in the Assembly elections; however, in this instance, he is asking Mr Vijay to demonstrate the requisite majority of 118 seats needed to form the government. This is not fair,” the VCK chief told ANI.
When asked if the party would back the TVK, Thirumavalavan said the decision will be taken in a high-level meeting. The VCK won two seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:32:34 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Where do parties stand in Tamil Nadu? A look at figures
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: While the TVK won 108 seats and became the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK won 47 seats, the DMK 59 and smaller parties like the IUML and VCK won 2 seats each.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:26:28 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Can a governor seek majority before inviting party to form government?
Tamil Nadu government news LIVE: The delay in TVK forming a government in Tamil Nadu has raked up an age old question: Can a governor seek majority before inviting party to form government?
While the Supreme Court has consistently held that a governor cannot conduct a “floor test in Raj Bhavan”, it has equally recognised that the governor is empowered, and perhaps constitutionally obligated, to undertake a limited “prima facie” assessment of whether a claimant is likely to command majority support in the Assembly. Read full story here.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:12:32 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: DK Shivakumar says denying Vijay chance to form govt ‘unfair’
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Congress leader DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that it was “unfair” to deny Vijay the chance to form a government in Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar's party is backing the TVK, taking the tally to 113.
"In Tamil Nadu what the Governor is doing is not fair. He should allow the single largest party (TVK) to form the government and ask them to take the floor test," Shivakumar said, as quoted by PTI.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:07:38 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: A look at numbers as majority failure threatens TVK hopes
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Here's what the math looks like in Tamil Nadu:
Number of seats TVK won - 108
Majority mark needed - 118
Tally after Congress backing - 113
This means the TVK is still around five seats short of the majority mark in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu governor has said that establishing a majority is essential for forming the government.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:01:06 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: IUML says Vijay's TVK approached it, ‘decision rests with Stalin’
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has reportedly said that Vijay's party approached it amid failure to cross the majority in the state. “TVK people came to us. We have not decided on this matter. The decision should be made by Stalin. Whatever he decides, it is acceptable to us. We are asking him to make a decision and then announce to us,” IUML chief KM Kader Mohideen was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 06:47:50 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: TVK MLAs-designate told to ‘remain patient, Vijay making all efforts’
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Amid suspense and uncertainty over government formation, the MLAs-designate of TVK have reportedly been asked to remain patient. According to a PTI report, the leaders sought to know from party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand when the TVK would form the government.
"Many wanted to know from Anand when the TVK will form the government. The leader asked them to be patient as the party chief Vijay was making all the efforts," a source in the party was quoted as saying.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 06:42:30 am
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Governor keeps Vijay's TVK waiting over majority issue
Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has so far not given his approval to Vijay's TVK to form the government in the state. On Thursday, the governor's office said that having a majority was essential for government formation. The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, around 10 seats short of the required 118 mandate.