Tamil Nadu news LIVE: 'Will wait and watch', says Stalin; oath delayed as Governor 'not convinced' of majority
Tamil Nadu news LIVE: The AIADMK has rejected reports of any post-poll alliance with Vijay's party. “This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK,” AIADMK deputy general secretary said in a statement.
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, who according to sources was set to take oath as CM on May 7, Thursday, is unlikely to do so. The actor-turned politician is firming up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday. ...Read More
TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.
‘Not enough numbers’, says Governor
Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar and submitted a list of TVK and Congress lawmakers who pledged support, said leaders in the Tamil Nadu Congress who asked not to be named. But Lok Bhavan officials indicated that a formal decision on inviting Vijay to form the government and holding the swearing-in ceremony had not yet been made.
The Governor is not convinced about the numbers so far as TVK “does not have official figures as of now," news agency ANI reported. The officials added that the governor was also seeking legal opinion.
On Wednesday evening, Arlekar dissolved the 16th legislative assembly with effect from May 5, Lok Bhavan said.
Congress extends support, AIADMK rejects alliance
Congress has extended its full support to TVK to form the government. Congress, which contested the polls as part of DMK-led alliance, won five seats. However, the backing comes with a condition. In a press release, the Congress said its support would be contingent on keeping out any “communal forces” that do not believe in the Constitution of India.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK has rejected reports of any post-poll alliance with Vijay's party. “This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK,” AIADMK deputy general secretary said in a statement.
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- Thu, 07 May 2026 09:00:01 am
Tamil Nadu news LIVE: 'Will wait and watch', says Stalin; oath delayed as Governor 'not convinced' of majority
Tamil Nadu news LIVE: MK Stalin said on Wednesday that he will “not disturb” if TVK chief actor Vijay forms government after shock electoral victory. Speaking to Times of India, the DMK Supreme said “let Vijay form government.”
Stalin said he expects the new govt to continue the schemes introduced by his regime, besides fulfilling the promises TVK has made in its election manifesto.
“The new govt should continue with the free breakfast scheme for school children,” he said when asked what tops his priority list. “And ‘Kalaignar magalir urimai thogai’ ( ₹1,000 monthly allowance to women heads of households)."
- Thu, 07 May 2026 08:22:32 am
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: What is the provision in India to form government?
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: In India, governors usually call the single-largest party to form the government if no single party or pre-poll alliance crosses the halfway mark, as happened in Maharashtra in 2019. However, there is no law for such scenarios and the Constitution leaves it to the governor’s discretion.
Legal expert Vijayan Subramanian said the governor created “confusion”. “In SR Bommai versus Union of India, the Supreme Court categorically held that the question of majority must ordinarily be tested only on the floor of the legislative assembly and not through the Governor’s personal or subjective assessment,” he said.
Subramanian added that insisting an elected leader first parade or individually demonstrate support before the governor, without a floor test, could contradict the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 08:18:22 am
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Security outside TVK leader Vijay's residence scaled down
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Security outside TVK leader Vijay's residence scaled down.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 08:17:04 am
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: How numbers add up
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: The half-way mark in Tamil Nadu is 118, and there are many combinations that can arrive at this number. Late on Wednesday evening, social media was buzzing with rumours on various alliances that would achieve this number, including an improbable combination of arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK, though DMK spokesperson A Saravanan denied the reports to news channel Times Now.
Congress has extended its support, taking the tally to 113.
Vijay contested from two seats and won both. The 51-year-old has to resign from one seat within 14 days of the election result being notified.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 08:09:03 am
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Suspense in Tamil Nadu as Vijay’s majority math yet to add up
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay met Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday to stake claim to power but wasn’t invited to form the next government as officials said Lok Bhavan was seeking legal opinion to ensure the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) commanded a majority.
On Wednesday, Vijay submitted a list of TVK and Congress lawmakers who pledged support, said leaders in the Tamil Nadu Congress who asked not to be named. But Lok Bhavan officials indicated that a formal decision on inviting Vijay to form the government and holding the swearing-in ceremony had not yet been made. The officials added that the governor was also seeking legal opinion.
“The governor wants to be sure that Vijay has the support of a majority of MLAs,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. Lok Bhavan did not officially respond to HT’s queries on why Vijay was not invited.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 08:05:20 am
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: TVK Vijay unlikely to take oath today; ‘not enough numbers’, says Governor
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, who according to sources was set to take oath as CM on May 7, Thursday, is unlikely to do so. The actor-turned politician is firming up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.