Tamil Nadu news LIVE: 'Will wait and watch', says Stalin; oath delayed as Governor 'not convinced' of majority

Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, who according to sources was set to take oath as CM on May 7, Thursday, is unlikely to do so. The actor-turned politician is firming up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday. ...Read More

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

‘Not enough numbers’, says Governor

Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar and submitted a list of TVK and Congress lawmakers who pledged support, said leaders in the Tamil Nadu Congress who asked not to be named. But Lok Bhavan officials indicated that a formal decision on inviting Vijay to form the government and holding the swearing-in ceremony had not yet been made.

The Governor is not convinced about the numbers so far as TVK “does not have official figures as of now," news agency ANI reported. The officials added that the governor was also seeking legal opinion.

On Wednesday evening, Arlekar dissolved the 16th legislative assembly with effect from May 5, Lok Bhavan said.

Congress extends support, AIADMK rejects alliance

Congress has extended its full support to TVK to form the government. Congress, which contested the polls as part of DMK-led alliance, won five seats. However, the backing comes with a condition. In a press release, the Congress said its support would be contingent on keeping out any “communal forces” that do not believe in the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has rejected reports of any post-poll alliance with Vijay's party. “This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK,” AIADMK deputy general secretary said in a statement.