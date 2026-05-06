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Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Congress backs Vijay's TVK amid alliance buzz, tally to rise to 113

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 06, 2026 08:23:52 am IST

Tamil Nadu government news LIVE: Congress said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.

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Congress to back Vijay's TVK to reach majority mark. (HT)

Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress' Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to support TVK Leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:22:43 am

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Which are the parties TVK may reach out to?

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: To form the government, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could push it past the majority threshold.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:22:12 am

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress backs Vijay’s TVK, taking tally to 113; five short of majority

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: The Congress has agreed to support superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, taking its tally to 113. However, to reach the majority mark of 118, Vijay would still need five more seats.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:04:30 am

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress to support TVK, says ‘determined not to let BJP rule in southern state’

    Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress' Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to support TVK Leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government.

    The party said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.

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