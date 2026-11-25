Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday asked chief minister C Joseph Vijay to explain why the ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram was lit at the Deepam Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple, rather than at the Supreme Court-mandated Deepathoon (stone pillar).

The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot at the Annamalai Hills in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening. (screengrab/ANI) more less

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According to people familiar with the matter, Arlekar has invoked Article 167 (b) in Constitution of India which implies a chief minister to furnish information relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation as the governor may call for.

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"Yes, it is true. The governor has sought an explanation from the chief minister," an official told HT on conditions of anonymity.

Deep Dive Why did Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar ask CM Vijay to explain the temple lamp decision? The lamp was lit at the customary Deepa Mandapam instead of the Deepathoon, where the Supreme Court had permitted it to be lit as a one-time measure. The governor invoked Article 167(b) to seek information about the state’s administration. Why did the temple board light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepa Mandapam? The board said the lamp is customarily lit there, near the Uchi Pillayar Temple, and that the spot is directly above the presiding deity. It said the decision was intended to protect longstanding temple customs and religious practices. What did the Madurai collector tell the Supreme Court after the Deepathoon order was not carried out? Collector Nishant Krishna apologised for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. He said the administration had made arrangements but the temple board had not authorised a team to light it there.

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam row: VHP slams Vijay’s TVK government over Deepam lighting, says it ‘insulted judiciary’

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Lamp lit at Deepam Mandapam near Uchi Pillayar Temple

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes in the wake of lighting of a ceremonial lamp at Deepam Mandapam near Uchi Pillayar Temple at Tirupparankundram near Madurai, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, instead of adhering to the Supreme Court order which allowed the lighting on the Deepathoon as an one time measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes in the wake of lighting of a ceremonial lamp at Deepam Mandapam near Uchi Pillayar Temple at Tirupparankundram near Madurai, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, instead of adhering to the Supreme Court order which allowed the lighting on the Deepathoon as an one time measure. {{/usCountry}}

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Various political parties including the Congress, Left, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) welcomed the move while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Hindu outfits flayed the TVK government.

The temple board defended the move stating, "It is customary for the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple atop the hill as it is located directly above the head of the main presiding deity (Moolavar).”

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ALSO READ: ‘I’m a simple, normal person’: Annamalai after devotee carries his portrait on Karthigai Deepam

It further added that it was unanimously resolved that the lamp must be lit at the customary spot where it is usually lit and age-old customs must be protected.

“Such long standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” a detailed press note signed by the temple board of trustees chairperson V Shanmugasundaram read.

On Wednesday, Madurai district collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the top court for failing to carry out its order.

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“I sincerely apologise for the lamp not been lit at the Deepathoon,” the Madurai collector said in his status report to the top court. Krishna said he had taken “all the steps” between November 21 and 24 to secure the Devasthanam’s authorisation for a team to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, in line with the court’s November 20 order.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.