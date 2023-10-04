News / India News / Tamil Nadu governor vs govt conflict leaves varsities headless

Tamil Nadu governor vs govt conflict leaves varsities headless

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Oct 04, 2023 09:24 AM IST

There has been no vice-chancellor for Madras University for 4 months and for Coimbatore’s Bharathiar University and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University for 9 months, respectively

The latest chapter of conflict between Tamil Nadu’s governor R N Ravi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government has resulted in three state universities including the University of Madras, one of the oldest in the country, being headless for months. The current stand-off is over constituting a search committee, which will shortlist names for a vice-chancellor (VC) to be appointed to each of these universities.

RN Ravi (PTI)
RN Ravi (PTI)

This comes months after the Tamil Nadu government passed two bills in April that empower it to appoint vice-chancellors to state-run universities, by clipping the wings of the governor on this subject. Interestingly, these bills have been opened at the Raj Bhavan for the governor to give his assent to rid himself of his powers in the higher education department. At present, the governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities, makes the appointments of VCs. Tamil Nadu was inspired by the Gujarat University Act, 1949, and the Telangana Universities Act, 1991, which allow the state governments to appoint VCs besides the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, which mandates that VCs are appointed by the chancellor with the state government’s concurrence.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The present issue began on September 6 after the governor announced the constitution of three search-cum selection committees to appoint vice-chancellors to the three institutions—the University of Madras, Bharathiar University in Coimbatore and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University in Chennai. He also introduced a fourth member in the committee by nominating a person on behalf of the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Hitherto the process was that the governor, government and the university would appoint a nominee each to form a three-member search-cum selection committee, explains general secretary for the State Platform for Common School System, Prince Gajendra Babu.

Higher education minister and pro-chancellor of state universities, K Ponmudy disregarded the governor’s action saying that he has no authority to do this unilaterally. “Till now, the search panel members have been appointed as per the university acts. The governor has gone against it,” minister Ponmudy had said in August.

On September 13, the higher education department issued a notification for a search-cum-selection committee by excluding the nominee of the UGC Chairman, which, the governor, termed as an “act of impropriety” and demanded the state to withdraw their notification. “The said publication in the government gazette is without any such authority from the Chancellor, being the head of the University and that the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, has no role in the affairs of the University and hence the Chancellor has called upon to withdraw the said Notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary,” the Raj Bhavan said.

There has been no vice-chancellor for Madras University for four months and for Coimbatore’s Bharathiar University and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University for nine months, respectively. The Raj Bhavan justifies that their move is in accordance with UGC guidelines from 2018 and an unnamed and undated Supreme Court order.

But educationists have backed the state in this issue. “After a search committee is in place, it is the state government which has to issue a gazette notification calling for applications,” says Babu. “The search committee will consider them and submit three shortlisted names for filling the post of a VC to the Governor will finalise the appointment.” A confederation of three organisations, the Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC), Tamil Nadu in their statement said that the governor was appropriating the power of the state. The Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association (TANRECTA) said that including a nominee of the UGC chairman which is in accordance with the guidelines of the UGC in 2018 has not yet been adopted by the state government. A Supreme Court order in 2015 on a case related to an ex VC of the Madurai Kamaraj University held that UGC’s guidelines were regulatory and not mandatory, the organisation added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out