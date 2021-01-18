IND USA
Tamil Nadu law varsity wins 17th moot court contest

As many as 67 teams from 101 institutions from across the world, including the United Kingdom, Zambia, Australia, Singapore, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, registered for the event.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:31 AM IST
This year’s moot problem focused on the law of bail in the context of special bail provisions that reverse the burden of proof against an accused.(HT Photo)

Tamil Nadu Law University on Sunday won the 17th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Competition, which took place virtually this time in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hosted by Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre. SASTRA deemed university from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu was the first runner-up.

This year’s moot problem focused on the law of bail in the context of special bail provisions that reverse the burden of proof against an accused. The final round was adjudicated by a bench of judges from the Delhi high court. Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court was the chief guest at the event.

