Tamil Nadu lockdown extended by a week, e-pass for inter-district travel revoked

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state by a week with further relaxations to the norms. The new rules have been announced to be in place till 6am on July 12, after the current restrictions end at 6am on July 5.

In a major relief, the government has revoked the e-pass or the e-registration for people travelling between districts in the state.

According to the new order by chief minister MK Stalin, theatres, bars, swimming pools, social and political gatherings, recreational and cultural activities, sports, schools and colleges, zoos and biological parks, operation of private buses between districts, international air travel (other than those routes allowed by the Union government) will continue to remain barred across all districts in the state.

Also, the number of people allowed at marriages has been capped at 50 while the crowd allowed at deaths and funerals has been capped at 20, according to the latest order.

Meanwhile, restrictions offered will now be applicable to all districts in the state, unlike the last time, when it was offered only to those that reported a significant drop in daily infections. The government cited the reduction in the spread of the coronavirus disease and the state’s economy for the move.

New relaxations

Shops currently allowed to operate till 7pm can now remain open till 8pm. Restaurants, tea shops, lodges, bakeries are allowed to have diners by following proper ventilation norms, standard operating procedures with only 50% seating capacity.

Clubs, gymnasiums and restaurants are allowed to function by following Covid appropriate behaviour. Yoga practice centres can operate with proper ventilation and 50% capacity.

Malls and shopping complexes can remain open between 9am and 8pm. However, theatres and stadiums inside malls cannot operate. Restaurants can have diners in 50% seats. Also, entertainment and amusement parks will be allowed to operate with half their capacity. Face masks, hand sanitisers should be mandatorily ensured by the management. Water sports remain prohibited.

Government buses can run between districts without air conditioning and only half the passenger capacity. Standing passengers are not allowed.

Temples are allowed to open for the public following Covid appropriate behaviour. However, festivals and consecration ceremonies remain prohibited.

TASMAC shops are allowed to remain open between 10am and 8pm in the day. Textile and jewellery shops can function with proper ventilation facilities and only 50% customers at a time.

IT and ITES companies can function with 50% attendance.

Hotels, lodges and guest houses would be allowed to operate. However, eateries and dormitories in these places can only have 50% capacity.

Business to Business exhibitions would be allowed only for those attendees with an invite. Also, the organisers, shop owners and workers in these exhibitions must either be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or possess a negative RT PCR report.

Museums, sites under the archaeology department and excavation sites can remain open between 10am and 5pm.

Students of research studies can work in their institutions regarding educational project works.

Only emergency services and medical emergencies will be allowed in Covid-19 containment zones in the state. Teams will be deployed in these zones for door-to-door monitoring of the spread of the disease.

The government has stressed the need for the usage of face masks and hand sanitisers in public places and has directed shop owners to perform temperature checks for visitors in their premises.