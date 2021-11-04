Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu logs 962 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

A total of 115,237 samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 51,509,851 in Tamil Nadu.
As many as 19 people have succumbed to the Covid, taking the toll to 36,176, a Tamil Nadu medical bulletin said. (AFP)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Maintaining the declining trend, eleven districts in Tamil Nadu reported less than 10 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, even as the state reported 962 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 2,705,548.

As many as 19 people have succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,176, a medical bulletin said.With 1,078 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 2,658,360, leaving 11,012 active infections.

A total of 115,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 51,509,851.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 105 and 109 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Ramanathapuram and Theni districts recorded the least number of fresh cases with one each.Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has commenced works to administer Covid vaccine to people at their residences in over 80,000 villages across the state.

He said 60 lakh people were eligible to receive the second shot.

“Till date 71 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while 31 per cent of them have received the second dose as well. On November 6, the eighth mega vaccination camp will be held through 50,000 vaccination camps”, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, 59.3 million people have been vaccinated till date and there are about 60 lakh doses in stock, he added.

