Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi triggers row with remark on Hindi speakers

Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudi on Friday stirred up a controversy after he hinted that those who ‘speak in Hindi’ are engaged in ‘selling pani puri’.

Addressing the 37th convocation at state-run Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister reiterated that the government is determined to follow the dual language policy of English and Tamil in the state.

“While English is an international language, Tamil is a local language. We were told that learning Hindi could land us with jobs. Is that so? You go and see in our state and in Coimbatore. Who are those people who sell pani puris?” Ponmudi said at the event which was also attended by governor R N Ravi.

“(C N) Annadurai (DMK founder and former chief minister) strongly batted for English and Tamil. He used to tell a story about a person making two separate entrances for cats and rats. That person was told that the rat can also enter through the entrance made for cats. We are learning an international language, English. What is the need for other languages?” he added.

The higher education minister made the remark while speaking on the implementation of “good” aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 but reiterated that the state government will continue with the two-language policy. The NEP is based on a three-language formula.

A purported imposition of Hindi language by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has been a major issue across southern states for several decades.

Reiterating the ruling DMK’s stand against ‘imposition’ of Hindi, Ponmudi said that while students in Tamil Nadu are ready to learn any language, Hindu should be made optional for them.

Governor Ravi said “there is no question of imposition of Hindi or any other language on anyone”.

In his Republic Speech this year, the governor had extended his support to the NEP and insisted that Tamil Nadu students be exposed to learning other Indian languages.

Responding to the comment, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy told HT, “It is a senseless, useless, meaning less, mannerless comment by a so called higher education minister Mr.Ponmudi, lowering his standards and the TN government’s too. I hope the hon. Chief Minister M.K.stalin instruct him to resign from his cabinet as he has tried to disintegrate the nation by calling hindi speaking people & demeaning the Pani puri sellers.”

“I strongly condemn his comments. His arrogancy is known, but we expect the chief minister Mr.M.K.Stalin to demand his resignation in order to prove that he is with the unity of the country,” he added.