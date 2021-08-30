Tamil Nadu puts restrictions on entry into beach, religious places till Sept 15

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed additional restrictions in the state till September 15 to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The state government said the public beaches will be closed on Sundays while the entry to all religious places will be restricted for the people between Fridays and Sunday.

Chief minister MK Stalin, who chaired a review meeting earlier in the day, said the order would be in effect till 6am on September 15.

"For the benefit of the public and to contain the spread of the virus, beaches will be closed on Sundays while the ban to visit places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will continue. Holding of religious festivals also banned," a statement issued by the government said.

The government, however, said its decision to resume classes for 9 to 12 and colleges from September 1 remains unchanged.

The decision to ban the entry of people to beaches on Sundays followed visuals of hundreds of people thronging the popular spots, violating Covid-19 protocol, going viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,523 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 21 related deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday. The active cases now stands at 17,085 while 34,899 people have succumbed to the viral disease since the pandemic struck.