Tamil Nadu rain aftermath: Rescue ops underway, IAF air-drops relief material. Top updates

After two days of incessant rainfall and heavy inundation across several districts in Tamil Nadu, the authorities are carrying out rescue operations at a war footing. According to reports, the unprecedented rainfall claimed around 10 lives and brought the region to a standstill, leaving individuals, families, and a trainload of people stranded for days. While rainfall is not likely on Wednesday in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Thirunelveli district.

"On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains for 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts(ANI )