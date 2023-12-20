Tamil Nadu rain aftermath: Rescue ops underway, IAF air-drops relief material. Top updates
Dec 20, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Tamil Nadu witnessed continuous rainfall and heavy inundation across several districts for the last two days.
After two days of incessant rainfall and heavy inundation across several districts in Tamil Nadu, the authorities are carrying out rescue operations at a war footing. According to reports, the unprecedented rainfall claimed around 10 lives and brought the region to a standstill, leaving individuals, families, and a trainload of people stranded for days. While rainfall is not likely on Wednesday in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Thirunelveli district.
Here are the latest updates from Tamil Nadu:
- Nearly 1,000 passengers were stranded for two days at the Srivakuntam railway station after the incessant rainfall impacted train operations in the state. On Wednesday morning, the southern railways announced that they have rolled out a special train to rescue the stranded passengers, adding that the train carries medical and catering teams on board.
- The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army have been constantly helping with the rescue operations in the southern state. “Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown more than 20 hrs, air-dropped over 10 tons of relief material, and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop / isolated areas,” Southern Air Command IAF Media Co-ordination Centre said.
- Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to bolster the efforts for livelihood support and repair of public infrastructure affected by the recent flooding in the state's southern districts. Submitting a memorandum, Stalin said that the interim relief would help provide livelihood assistance to the affected people and take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts.
- Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi cancelled the ‘Celebration of Advent Christmas’ scheduled on December 21 due to the heavy rains and floods. "Given the serious situation prevailing in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains and severe floods, Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, has decided to cancel the "Celebration of Advent Christmas" scheduled to be held on December 21, 2023 (Thursday)," the Governor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Meanwhile, Stalin accused IMD of failing to issue timely warnings about the extreme rainfall that battered four southern districts in the state between Saturday and Monday.
(With inputs from agencies)
