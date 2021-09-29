Tamil Nadu reopens schools for Class 1-8, extends state lockdown till October 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1. However, given the upcoming festival season, the state government extended the Covid-19 lockdown till October 31.

To decide on further measures to control the pandemic, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday held a meeting with all department heads and bureaucrats to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu.

Physical classes for classes IX to XII have been going on since September 1. However, lower class students will go back to school after a gap of 19- months. “Due to the prolonged closure of schools, the medical experts, parents and educationists said students are stressed and facing huge learning loss. Keeping their views in mind, all schools will be allowed to conduct physical classes for Classes 1 to 8 from November 1 by following Covid-19 protocols,” chief minister M K Stalin said in a statement on Tuesday. Standard operating procedures will be in place.

“Considering the upcoming festival season and possible increase of Covid-19 infections with the public gatherings, the Covid-19 lockdown will be in place till October 31,” Stalin said.

Existing restrictions will continue, such as the ban on social, political and cultural events and festivals and consecration ceremonies. All places of worship will remain closed from Friday to Sunday.

The government also issued new SOPs for shops ahead of Diwali, such as keeping hand sanitisers at the entrance and temperature checks of customers. Previous norms such as no air conditioning and social distancing will have to be followed.

The chief minister sought cooperation from the public so that a potential third wave can be avoided.