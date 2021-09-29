Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu reopens schools for Class 1-8, extends state lockdown till October 31
india news

Tamil Nadu reopens schools for Class 1-8, extends state lockdown till October 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Students sanitise their hands as they enter a school after the Tamil Nadu government allowed schools to reopen for classes IXth to XIIth from September 1. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1. However, given the upcoming festival season, the state government extended the Covid-19 lockdown till October 31.

To decide on further measures to control the pandemic, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday held a meeting with all department heads and bureaucrats to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu.

Physical classes for classes IX to XII have been going on since September 1. However, lower class students will go back to school after a gap of 19- months. “Due to the prolonged closure of schools, the medical experts, parents and educationists said students are stressed and facing huge learning loss. Keeping their views in mind, all schools will be allowed to conduct physical classes for Classes 1 to 8 from November 1 by following Covid-19 protocols,” chief minister M K Stalin said in a statement on Tuesday. Standard operating procedures will be in place.

RELATED STORIES

“Considering the upcoming festival season and possible increase of Covid-19 infections with the public gatherings, the Covid-19 lockdown will be in place till October 31,” Stalin said.

Existing restrictions will continue, such as the ban on social, political and cultural events and festivals and consecration ceremonies. All places of worship will remain closed from Friday to Sunday.

The government also issued new SOPs for shops ahead of Diwali, such as keeping hand sanitisers at the entrance and temperature checks of customers. Previous norms such as no air conditioning and social distancing will have to be followed.

The chief minister sought cooperation from the public so that a potential third wave can be avoided.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra fall below 12k

Bill against organised crime ready: Tamil Nadu govt tells Madras high court

Kerala high court rejects plea against K’taka govt’s move to limit inter-state travel

Draw up laws on illegal immigrants: Madras high court to govt
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP