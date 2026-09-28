Tamil Nadu's Vijay government revokes order exempting law and order department from RTI Act

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked an order exempting the Public (Law and Order) department from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, after intense pushback from multiple fronts including its allies.

The earlier order, which came on September 21, drew sharp criticism from political parties. (HT File) (Representative Image)

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“Government Order 57 of the Human Resources Management (R) department dated September 21, 2026, relating to the exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub-section (4) of the section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005 stands revoked,” the government said in an official order.

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The earlier order, which came on September 21, drew sharp criticism from political parties.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 24 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (Central Act 22 of 2005), the governor of Tamil Nadu hereby specifies the Public (Law and Order) department being an Intelligence and Security Organisation established by the government of Tamil Nadu for which the said Act shall not apply,” the earlier order said.

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The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a TVK ally, was among the first to seek the order’s withdrawal. “The Tamil Nadu government’s public sector department announced in the gazette that ‘information can be sought’ (under the RTI). This announcement is highly shocking. It will pave the way for suppressing human rights,” VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said on Sunday. “We strongly urge the government to immediately withdraw it,” he added.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also flagged the initial decision, saying that “it set a ‘bad precedent’ and maintaining that the RTI Act’s scope must be expanded rather than restricted. Congress is another ally of TVK.”

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The main opposition to TVK, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also took strong exception to the controversial order with party. “It is shameful that an incompetent government, unable to restore law and order, is now trying to restrict the RTI so that people cannot even ask for information regarding law and order...” DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said in a social media post.

The PMK said, “The sole objective of this government order is to conceal the government’s failures in maintaining law and order. Such an approach is wrong.” CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said, “Such a government order that blunts the edge of the RTI Act must be withdrawn immediately...”.

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