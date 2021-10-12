Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu rural elections: Counting of votes today
india news

Tamil Nadu rural elections: Counting of votes today

The polling took place on October 6 and 9 across nine districts in the state.
Representative Image
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:49 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections, the polling for which took place on October 6 and 9, will be held on Tuesday, with the state election commission (TNSEC) likely to announce the results later in the day. The vote counting for the two-phased elections is scheduled to begin at 8am, and will be conducted at 74 counting centres across the state.

The polling took place for elections to around 24,000 seats across nine districts: Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Kallakurichi. While the voter turnout in the first phase was 74.37%, that in the second and final phase dipped slightly, with 73.27% voters exercising their right to vote. 

In the first phase, voter turnout was the highest in Villupuram (81.36%), followed by Ranipet (81%), Kancheepuram (80%), Thirupathur (78%), Tenkasi (74%), Kallakurichi (72%), Tiurnelveli (69%) and Chengalpattu and Vellore (67% each). Meanwhile, in the second phase, the turnout was as follows: Villupuram (83.6%), Kallakurichi (82%), Ranipet (75.3%), Thirupathur (73.5%), Kancheepuram (72%), Chengalpattu and Tenkasi (70% each), Vellore (68%) and Tirunelveli (65%). 

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are among the major parties in the fray.

tamil nadu state election commission
