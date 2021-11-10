Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains, flood warning issued for Theni: Top updates

The regional meteorological department in Chennai said on Wednesday that parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal. Till now, five people have died due to rain-related incidents in the southern state.

Issuing a bulletin, the meteorological department said, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021.”

Earlier, because of heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared a local holiday on Wednesday and Thursday in nine districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.

Here are the latest updates:

> All schools in Coimbatore remained closed on Wednesday due to heavy downpour in the city, which is likely to continue.

> Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

> Several other districts in Tamil Nadu including Erode, Ranipettai, Salem and Vellore will also witness heavy rainfall.

> Government authorities have issued a flood warning for the Theni district and adjourned low-lying areas.

> Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till Friday (November 12).

> Chief minister MK Stalin has announced that free food will be distributed at all Amma Canteens till the current spell of rain ends.

> In neighbouring Puducherry, all schools and colleges will remain closed till Thursday, education minister A Namassivayam said.

