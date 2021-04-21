Tamil Nadu to take up with Centre the issue of diversion of oxygen

Tamil Nadu will take up with the Centre the issue of the diversion of about 45-tonne medical oxygen from the state to neighbouring states, officials aware of the matter said. The officials said the state is consuming 240 tonnes of oxygen daily, has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes daily and store 1,200 tonnes. They added they do not want such a “mandatory diversion” to affect its future needs.

“Even now, the state [Tamil Nadu] is providing oxygen to its neighbouring states which [have]... deficit... medical oxygen [supply],” said P Umanath, the managing director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). He added they have not imposed any restrictions. “The [oxygen] availability situation is currently adequate, but this diversion has been done by the government of India. While Tamil Nadu can always supply [oxygen to] other...[states], this mandatory diversion should not create problems in the future, and we are taking up the issue to ensure that our situation is comfortable...”

Over 2,000 people died of Covid-19 for the first time in a day across India as daily infections neared 300,000 on Tuesday. The country has been struggling with the second wave of infections sparking shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, and medicines.

Oxygen is a critical medical intervention against Covid-19, which causes respiratory distress in some cases. The pandemic has accelerated the global demand for it. The need for oxygen has increased to 1.1 million cylinders in low to middle-income countries alone, according to the World Health Organisation.

The officials said the diversion of oxygen from Tamil Nadu has affected the state’s plans to ensure a specified supply of oxygen as Covid-19 cases have been on a rise. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 10,986 cases, including 3,711 in Chennai. With 48 deaths, the toll from the pandemic mounted to 13, 205 in the state.

Health minister C Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday said the state has 32,405 oxygen-supported hospital beds including 6,045 in Chennai. “We do not have any shortage and we are working towards ensuring there is no shortage in the future,” Vijayabhaskar. He added the TNMSC has increased oxygen storage capacity and there was no shortage of drugs such as Remdesivir and vaccines.

The state received 60,00,00 doses of Covishield, one of the two Covid-19 vaccines being used in India, on Tuesday and another 50,00,00 were expected shortly.