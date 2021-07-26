Tamil Nadu to train healthcare workers to brace for 3rd wave of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Monday that the state government is planning to vaccinate the people from the most vulnerable sections of the society against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) soon, adding the healthcare workers would also be trained to cope up with the third wave of the pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses would be trained to cope with the possible third wave and already the infrastructure at all the paediatric wards in the government hospitals across the state have been upgraded,” Dr Radhakrishnan told news agency PTI. He also said localised cases will be closely monitored and the “government’s efforts are oriented towards averting any new infections.”

The Tamil Nadu health secretary pointed out that the causal approach among the people towards the pandemic could lead to a spurt in Covid-19 cases. “Some people are still not wearing face masks or following social distancing. The absence of masks and non-conformity to social distancing norms are causing concern,” Dr Radhakrishnan said, while cautioning that this could affect the efforts of containing the spread of the infection.

Tamil Nadu has so far registered 2,548,497 cases of the coronavirus disease of which 33,911 have succumbed to it while nearly 2.5 million have recovered and the active cases stand at 23,364. On Sunday, the state recorded 1,808 fresh cases and 22 deaths. The daily cases in Tamil Nadu have been declining since July 20, when 1,904 were detected Covid positive.

A total of 21,135,771 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. Dr Radhakrishnan also said on Monday that the inoculation of most vulnerable sections would be subject to availability of doses. Local media reported that Tamil Nadu received a consignment of over 850,000 vaccine doses last week.

The ongoing lockdown has been extended till July 31. Some of the relaxations which have been given by the state government include allowing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and industrial schools to operate with 50% attendance on a rotational basis, allowing teachers to visit schools for admissions, distribution of study material and preparation of syllabus plan.

