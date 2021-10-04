Tamil Nadu vaccinates 1.7 million in 4th mega drive

Tamil Nadu inoculated over 1.7 million people against Covid-19 in the fourth edition of the mega vaccination drive held on Sunday, with 968,000 people receiving the first shot and the remaining 751,0000 getting the second, the health department has said.

The earlier campaigns were held on September 12, 19 and 26.

According to a press release from the department, 2.89 million people were covered in the first vaccination drive, 1.64 million people in the second and 2.48 million in the third.

State chief secretary V Irai Anbu, minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian, health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the vaccination programme in various parts of the state.

Of the districts, Chennai topped the list by administering the vaccine to 1.50 lakh people, Cuddalore 93,594, Coimbatore 81,454, Tiruppur 80,066 and Tiruchirappalli 65,310. Aranthangi recorded the least with 11,761 doses, the release said.

The campaign was held in over 20,000 health camps in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis and schools between 7 am and 7 pm, the release said.

In view of the mass vaccination on Sunday, there would not be any special camp on October 4 (Monday), the health department had said.