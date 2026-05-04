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Tamil Nadu: Vijay’s TVK leads in 109 of 234 seats, threatens DMK-AIADMK duopoly

Vijay tapped into his mass appeal as a film star, overcoming a lack of political experience, as people looked for a change and an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK

Published on: May 04, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appears set to end the duopoly of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, as it led in 109 of 234 seats at 1:42pm, marking a stunning electoral debut. The AIADMK was ahead on 57 seats, DMK 49, Congress four, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one.

A TVK worker celebrating in Chennai. (AP)

Vijay tapped into his mass appeal as a film star, overcoming a lack of political experience, as people looked for a change and an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. TVK’s cadre is mostly drawn from the Vijay fan clubs, which have millions of members across the state. The club members have been projected as part of Vijay’s people’s movement, “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam,” involved in social service.

A TVK leader said the fan clubs ensured that Vijay’s political message reached every home. “They worked with a lot of enthusiasm for their star,” he said, attributing the TVK’s stunning debut to the “young, unrelenting” cadre that worked around the clock.

Vijay launched his political party in February 2024 and announced that he would contest the 2026 elections. In August 2024, Vijay unveiled his party’s two-coloured flag: bright red at the top and bottom, and yellow in the middle with two elephants on either side of the flower ‘Vaagai’. The Tamil word ‘Vaagai’ also means victory.

Vijay slammed DMK and AIADMK, projecting himself as more capable of delivering modern, secular, and corruption-free governance. Vijay attacked the BJP, declaring it an ideological opponent and the DMK as a political adversary.

He promised a transparent and accountable administration, echoed widespread opposition in Tamil Nadu to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admissions to medical colleges, and demanded that education be moved back to the state list from the concurrent list.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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