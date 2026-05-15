Tamil Nadu women receive Rs1,000 under Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. When will Vijay’s promised hike come?

Women beneficiaries under Tamil Nadu’s ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme on Friday received the pending May installment of ₹1,000, putting to rest concerns over a possible delay after the office of chief minister C Joseph Vijay said the government needed time to “restructure” the scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)

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The remarks had triggered questions over the future of the welfare programme, especially as the new government has promised to increase the monthly assistance amount to ₹2,500. Earlier in the day, Vijay had said the ₹1,000 installment would be credited to beneficiaries “at the earliest.” The amount was deposited on the scheduled date of the month — the 15th.

What CM Vijay said on increased amount

The Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday that women are currently continuing to receive the existing monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

A statement from the CM office said that the newly elected government requires time to restructure the scheme before implementing the promised enhancement in assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CMO, Vijay will make a detailed announcement later in May 2026 regarding the restructuring process, including possible revisions linked to beneficiaries’ bank accounts and the proposed increase in the monthly payout. Stalin questions delay in disbursal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CMO, Vijay will make a detailed announcement later in May 2026 regarding the restructuring process, including possible revisions linked to beneficiaries’ bank accounts and the proposed increase in the monthly payout. Stalin questions delay in disbursal {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement triggered a sharp response from DMK president MK Stalin, who questioned why extra time was needed for a scheme that was already operational under the previous regime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement triggered a sharp response from DMK president MK Stalin, who questioned why extra time was needed for a scheme that was already operational under the previous regime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a social media post, Stalin asked the government what kind of “restructuring” it intended to carry out and why the amount had not been deposited on the usual date of the 15th of the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post, Stalin asked the government what kind of “restructuring” it intended to carry out and why the amount had not been deposited on the usual date of the 15th of the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also reminded Vijay that the TVK government had promised to continue welfare measures introduced earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reminded Vijay that the TVK government had promised to continue welfare measures introduced earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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“You announced giving ₹2,500 (monthly to women, a TVK poll assurance). Is delaying without giving ₹1,000 the change (TVK promised),” Stalin said.

What CM Vijay promised before elections

Ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, Vijay’s party,Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had promised a major expansion of financial assistance for women.

During the campaign, Vijay announced that if voted to power, the party would launch the ‘Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam’, under which women heads of families below 60 years of age would receive ₹2,500 every month.

The promise was positioned as an upgraded welfare model compared to the existing ₹1,000 assistance scheme introduced during the DMK regime.

What is the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme?

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme was launched to provide monthly financial assistance to women heads of families in Tamil Nadu. The programme was aimed at recognising the unpaid and continuous labour of women managing households and supporting families.

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Under the scheme, eligible women receive ₹1,000 every month directly in their bank accounts.

Notably, eligible families should have an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh. They should also own less than five acres of wetland or less than 10 acres of dry land.

The scheme considers all members listed in a ration card as one family unit. The female head named in the ration card is treated as the “woman head of family” eligible for assistance.

Families with more than one woman above the age of 21 can choose one applicant. Unmarried women, widows, and transgender persons who head families are also eligible under the scheme.

Another eligibility criterion is that annual household electricity consumption must remain below 3,600 units.

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Families become ineligible if any member crosses the prescribed annual income limit of ₹2.5 lakh.

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