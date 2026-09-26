Tamil Nadu YouTuber’s gold, cash flaunting on social media backfires as burglars steal jewellery

A woman content creator's social media posts about her family's wealth have come under police scrutiny after burglars allegedly broke into her home in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu and stole around 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the burglars may have monitored her online activity before carrying out the theft. (X@AskAnshul)

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In southern India, gold is commonly measured in a unit known as “savaran”, which is also called “pavan” or “sovereign”.

The woman, identified as Madhumitha, runs a YouTube channel where she regularly shares reels and lifestyle videos. Police suspect that the burglars may have monitored her online activity before carrying out the theft, news agency PTI reported.

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Videos showing cash, gold

{{^usCountry}} Madhumitha had recently shared several videos showcasing her family's cash and jewellery. In one viral video, she is seen showering her young child with stacks of ₹500 notes while talking about her affluent lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhumitha had recently shared several videos showcasing her family's cash and jewellery. In one viral video, she is seen showering her young child with stacks of ₹500 notes while talking about her affluent lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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She also said in the video that she buys gold jewellery every month. Police suspect that such social media posts may have helped the burglars track the family's wealth.

118 sovereigns of gold stolen

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Madhumitha and her family returned home after a short trip to Tirunelveli and found that their house had been broken into. Jewellery weighing around 118 sovereigns, which had been kept in a bureau, was found missing.

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Following a complaint, police launched an investigation into the burglary.

CCTV, forensic evidence examined

Fingerprint experts and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the house. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding neighbourhood.

Authorities are analysing social media trail data as part of efforts to trace those responsible for the theft.

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After the burglary, Madhumitha's earlier social media videos about buying gold every month have once again gone viral.

(With inputs from PTI)