Tamil Nadu YouTuber’s gold, cash flaunting on social media backfires as burglars steal jewellery

A woman content creator's social media posts about her family's wealth have come under police scrutiny after burglars allegedly broke into her home in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu and stole around 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery, police said on Saturday.
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In southern India, gold is commonly measured in a unit known as “savaran”, which is also called “pavan” or “sovereign”.
The woman, identified as Madhumitha, runs a YouTube channel where she regularly shares reels and lifestyle videos. Police suspect that the burglars may have monitored her online activity before carrying out the theft, news agency PTI reported.
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Videos showing cash, gold
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Madhumitha had recently shared several videos showcasing her family's cash and jewellery. In one viral video, she is seen showering her young child with stacks of ₹500 notes while talking about her affluent lifestyle.
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Madhumitha had recently shared several videos showcasing her family's cash and jewellery. In one viral video, she is seen showering her young child with stacks of ₹500 notes while talking about her affluent lifestyle.
She also said in the video that she buys gold jewellery every month. Police suspect that such social media posts may have helped the burglars track the family's wealth.
118 sovereigns of gold stolen
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Madhumitha and her family returned home after a short trip to Tirunelveli and found that their house had been broken into. Jewellery weighing around 118 sovereigns, which had been kept in a bureau, was found missing.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.
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Home/India News/Tamil Nadu YouTuber’s gold, cash flaunting on social media backfires as burglars steal jewellery
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