Bengaluru founder shares why she spent ₹1.5 lakh to make her first YouTube video: ‘It is a 20-minute video’
Bengaluru founder spends ₹1.5 lakh on her first 20-minute YouTube video and explains why in a viral LinkedIn post.
Overcoming a long period of hesitation, an entrepreneur took a high-stakes leap into content creation by spending ₹1.5 lakh on her debut YouTube video. Rather than posting a basic, unedited clip, she collaborated with a team to research, script, and edit a detailed 20-minute financial explainer. In a LinkedIn post, she explained the reason behind her decision.
“I waited 18 months to start YouTube, then spent ₹1.5 lakh on video one. My first long-form video has taken one month and a team to produce. It is a 20-minute video on why India keeps losing to the dollar. Could we have opened a camera, spoken for 20 minutes, and uploaded it at a much lower cost? Obviously,” Bengaluru-based founder Chandralekha MR wrote on LinkedIn.
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The founder then explained why she made this decision. “But I didn’t want my first serious YouTube attempt to be a longer Instagram Reel. Finance becomes difficult on video because the viewer needs to understand the idea and want to continue watching it.”
Highlighting the effort required across every stage of content creation, she detailed how different elements had to align seamlessly.
“That meant we had to work on the research, script, examples, visual treatment, edit, and overall pace together. A weak decision in one layer could make a technically correct video feel boring.”
Acknowledging that high initial costs were not a sustainable strategy, she noted how the spend helped break her prolonged hesitation.
“Spending ₹1.5 lakh on the first video is probably not a sensible template for the next 20. I know that. For this one, the investment forced us to learn what long-form finance production demands. It also ended the one-and-a-half-year loop of saying, ‘I want to start YouTube’.”
Addressing the tendency of entrepreneurs to overthink before taking risks, she shared how she committed despite the lack of a guarantee of success.
“Founders often wait for certainty before entering a new format. I had no certainty that YouTube would work for me. I had a topic I cared about, a team willing to make it, and a very expensive commitment sitting on the calendar.”
Concluding her post on a practical note, she expressed confidence in letting the audience's feedback guide her next steps.
“The video now exists. Its performance will tell us what to improve, and the month of production has taught us where the work lives.” She shared that her video is now live and can be watched on YouTube.
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Putting serious skin in the game was the smartest way to kill the 18-month hesitation, Chandralekha. Breaking down complex finance for 20 minutes demands real depth and pacing. Setting the bar high on day one beats 20 low-effort clips every time!”
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Another posted, “Saw your video...good work.” A third expressed, “God, it's wonderful, hire me for all your backend research, haha, please.”
A fourth asked, “Why don't you spend 1.5L on YouTube ads?” The founder responded, “Because Ads put content in front of people; organic depth earns their trust. My goal was to invest in content quality and production muscle, not buy short-term reach.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More