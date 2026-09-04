Woman pays bond to quit TCS after husband’s phone call, starts two ventures with him

Building a business alongside a spouse comes with unique challenges, but one co-founder’s journey demonstrates the power of total alignment. Reflecting on her decision to pay a bond and exit her corporate career, she shared how her husband urged her to create something meaningful. Despite facing devastating personal loss early on, the duo persevered through 11 years, two companies, and the raising of children together. Founder-couple Komal Kokate and Himanshu Chaturvedi, who co-founded two ventures together. (LinkedIn/Komal Kokate)

“My husband [Himanshu Chaturvedi] called me when I was at TCS and said - come back. Build something,” Indore-based co-founder Komal Kokate wrote on LinkedIn. She decided to embark on her entrepreneurial journey, paid a bond to quit her corporate career, and relocated to Indore. However, soon after, she faced a devastating loss. Kokate shared, “Two months later my father was gone.”

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She continued, “Most people expected me to go back to safety. Himanshu never did. 11 years later — 500+ videos, two ventures, twins, and the hardest year of our lives survived together.”

The co-founder shared that the journey over a decade taught her that it was very important to find the “right partner”, be it in life or business.

She explained, “They tell you the truth when everyone else is being kind. Himanshu's feedback stings. That is why I trust it. They carry more when you have nothing left. Not forever. Just enough. Then you return the favour. They compete with you - not against you. We push each other harder than any external pressure ever has.”

Kokate continued, saying that her husband saw a founder in her way before she herself did.

“The right partner does not make the journey easier. They make sure you don't walk it alone. Before you evaluate your next business partner — ask one question: In your worst week- did they show up or step back? That answer tells you everything.”