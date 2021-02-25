'Tandav': Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime's Aparna Purohit

Allahabad High Court on Thursday denied an anticipatory bail to the content chief of Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against the top Amazon Prime executive for derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series.

Justice Siddharth, while rejecting the application, said that though the applicant was earlier granted interim protection from arrest by another bench in a similar case, she was not cooperating with the investigation.

While the petitioner said that the web series was a work of fiction and was not intended to hurt any community's feelings, the state government counsel said a total of 10 FIRs and 4 criminal complaints had been filed in the case, showing that many people were affected by the conduct of Purohit.

"It shows merely one person is not affected by the conduct of the applicant, rather, a number of persons across the country have felt that the web series is offensive and hence, they have lodged FIRs/complaints. It is not a stray case of some over-sensitive individual lodging the FIR against the applicant and other co-accused persons regarding objectionable character and content of the web series in dispute," the state government counsel said.

The premier of the contentious web series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayyub among others was launched earlier this year, following which objections were to some of its scenes and certain Hindu outfits demanded that they be removed.

The series was also in dire straits for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light. As a result, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi had warned the makers of the web series of serious legal fallout.

The cast and crew of the series had also issued an unconditional apology if their fictional show had “unintentionally” hurt sentiments.