Tandav case: Amazon official gets HC relief
The Allahabad High on Thursday provided an Amazon Prime Video official interim protection from any coercive action in the case filed against the makers of the web series ‘Tandav’ and officials of the streaming platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The high court reserved order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, but said that no coercive action can be taken against her till the pronouncement of an order.
Purohit counsel argued that the web series “Was a work of fiction. There was no intention of the applicant to outrage the religious feeling of any community”.
On January 19, an FIR was lodged in the Rabupura police station of Greater Noida, accusing the series of deliberately denigrated Hindu gods and goddesses.
