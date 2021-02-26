IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime executive’s bail plea rejected by Allahabad HC
Tandav is facing at least 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity – charges punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.(MINT_PRINT)
Tandav is facing at least 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity – charges punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime executive’s bail plea rejected by Allahabad HC

A single-judge bench of justice Siddharth rejected the application of Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit in connection with the ongoing investigation against Tandav for allegedly outraging religious feelings and showing Hindu gods in poor light.
READ FULL STORY
By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST

The Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected anticipatory bail to a top Amazon Prime Video executive in a case against web series Tandav, saying that the Hindi film industry’s tendency of insulting Hindu gods could have disastrous consequences for India.

A single-judge bench of justice Siddharth rejected the application of Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit in connection with the ongoing investigation against Tandav for allegedly outraging religious feelings and showing Hindu gods in poor light. The court held that Purohit was granted protection from arrest on February 11, but failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Tandav is facing at least 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity – charges punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.

“Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and are still doing this most unabashedly with the Hindu Gods and Goddesses,” the court observed. “This tendency on the part of the Hindi film industry is growing and if not curbed in time, it may have disastrous consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order. There appears to be a design behind such acts on the part of the people who just give a disclaimer in all the films and depict things in the movies which are really religiously, socially and communally offensive in nature,” the court added.

The judge further observed that the young generation has started believing what is shown in movies. “It destroys the basic concept of the survival of this country having tremendous diversity of all kinds as a united nation. Film industry in south has not indulged in such acts like the Hindi film industry,” the court said.

The political thriller starring Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Ayyub, started streaming earlier this year but quickly ran into controversy. On January 19, an FIR was lodged in Greater Noida that alleged the series depicted Uttar Pradesh and its police in poor light and deliberately denigrated Hindu deities. The complaint further alleged the Prime Minister was depicted in the series as opposing democratic norms and comments were used to disturb caste and communal amity. The show’s creators and actors said they didn’t intend to hurt any sentiments and that the depictions were fictional.

The makers, producers and actors of the show approached the Supreme Court but were denied relief on January 27, with the court holding that freedom to speech was not an absolute right and that no actor could hide behind a script and a role to escape culpability under the law. On February 4, the Allahabad high court granted interim protection from arrest to Purohit.

But on Thursday, justice Siddharth came down heavily on the streaming platform and the show’s creators. “Whenever such crimes are committed by some citizens of the country, forces inimical to the interest of this country become active and they make it an issue and raise it before different national and international forums alleging that the Indian citizens have become intolerant and India has become an unsafe place to live,” the judge said in his order.

The state government argued in court the filing of 10 FIRs across the country showed that a number of persons felt that the web series was offensive. “It is not a stray case...” added the government’s counsel. Purohit’s lawyers said the series was a work of fiction and there was no intention to outrage religious feelings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav
Close
Altogether, HT is aware of five NIC domain addresses – four with @gov.in suffixes and the fifth an @nic.in one – that have been used to launch cyber attacks.(File photo. Representative image)
Altogether, HT is aware of five NIC domain addresses – four with @gov.in suffixes and the fifth an @nic.in one – that have been used to launch cyber attacks.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Officials targeted in new phishing bid via govt IDs

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The attack, which took place on Monday, prompted the government’s IT departments to send out an alert the following day to large groups of officials, according to emails seen by HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav is facing at least 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity – charges punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.(MINT_PRINT)
Tandav is facing at least 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity – charges punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime executive’s bail plea rejected by Allahabad HC

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST
A single-judge bench of justice Siddharth rejected the application of Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit in connection with the ongoing investigation against Tandav for allegedly outraging religious feelings and showing Hindu gods in poor light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deceased are yet to be identified after a blast in a a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu killed five people. (Getty Images).
The deceased are yet to be identified after a blast in a a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu killed five people. (Getty Images).
india news

5 dead, 19 injured in blast at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Fire engines and rescue teams were pressed into service and the injured are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa despite the threat to his own chair, has taken it upon himself to bring the BJP back to power with an absolute majority in the 2023 assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO).
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa despite the threat to his own chair, has taken it upon himself to bring the BJP back to power with an absolute majority in the 2023 assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

CM Yediyurappa, the recalcitrant conformist, turns 78

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST
  • A Bengaluru-based political analyst said that Yediyurappa's supporters may want to go in for low-key birthday celebrations even though detractors may post as many ads as possible to remind everyone of his age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whale sharks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and are ‘endangered’ species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (HT PHOTO).
Whale sharks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and are ‘endangered’ species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Huge whale shark washes up on Odisha coast; locals push it back into the sea

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • Officials said some local youths spotted the big fish lying lifeless on the Sonapur coast on Thursday afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, the NCS said.(File photo. Representative image)
The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, the NCS said.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts Assam's Guwahati

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The earthquake took place at 10.33 pm and the epicentre was in Kamrup district near Guwahati, the National Center for Seismology said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest maximum day temperature in February in the last 10 years was recorded on February 20, 2016 when the mercury climbed to 40.9 degree Celsius. (HT FILE PHOTO).
The highest maximum day temperature in February in the last 10 years was recorded on February 20, 2016 when the mercury climbed to 40.9 degree Celsius. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Bhubaneswar records maximum day temperature pan-India for 2nd consecutive day

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World's highest railway bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district will provide all-weather connectivity.(ANI File Photo)
World's highest railway bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district will provide all-weather connectivity.(ANI File Photo)
india news

'Infrastructural marvel' Chenab bridge completes important milestone

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
india news

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to avoid travelling to Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • In MP, the positivity rate increased to 2.3% on Thursday and there are 2,435 active cases in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian children wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19. (AP)
Indian children wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19. (AP)
india news

'375 mn Indian children may suffer due to Covid-19 pandemic': CSE report

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 PM IST
  • CSE’s director general Sunita Narian said Covid-19 had made the world’s poor poorer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baba Ramdev releases the scientific research papers on the Patanali medicine for COVID-19, during a press conference in New Delhi,(PTI/ File photo)
Baba Ramdev releases the scientific research papers on the Patanali medicine for COVID-19, during a press conference in New Delhi,(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Coronil row: Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Health min

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Jaishankar talks to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reviews disengagement on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:04 PM IST
  • This was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year, and it came days after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Amazon Prime Video's content chief Aparna Purohit.(Twitter/@aparna1502)
File photo: Amazon Prime Video's content chief Aparna Purohit.(Twitter/@aparna1502)
india news

Tandav row: HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's commercial head

By JItendra Sarin
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Aparna Purohit was accused of the inappropriate depiction of UP police personnel, Hindu deities and adverse portrayal of a character playing the PM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

When will petrol and diesel prices be reduced? 'It's a dharam sankat', says FM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had said there is a need for coordinated action between the Centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the Bharat Bandh.(HT Photo)
Commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the Bharat Bandh.(HT Photo)
india news

Bharat Bandh: What services are likely to be affected, what not

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Road transport services across the country could be affected due to the Bharat Bandh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac