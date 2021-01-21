'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Amid the ongoing controversy over Amazon Prime web series Tandav, a political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra justified the protests against the series and said had the court not provided the makers of the series relief, they would have been behind the bars. "When we react on an act, then they say that we are creating chaos. Why do you do such acts that need such a reaction? We will not tolerate such things at all. Court has provided them relief. So, they are safe. Otherwise, they would have been behind bars," the home minister said. The web series has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has already issued an apology statement and said required changes would be made to the web series.
The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted a transit pre-arrest bail to Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki.
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
Several FIRs have been lodged against the series for allegedly outraging religious feelings after many BJP leaders called for a ban on the show. The objection has been raised over a particular scene involving characters talking about Hindu deities.
Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers
Complaints have been lodged in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh police offers have also started an investigation and have reached Mumbai for the purpose of the probe.
In Madhya Pradesh, two FIRs have been lodged against the makers — one in Jabalpur by a functionary of Hindu Seva Parishad and the other in Gwalior by Hindu Mahasabha worker Lalji Sharma.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding registration of an FIR based on the complaint filed by BJP MLA from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, asking him "to take forward the legacy of" Bal Thackeray.
