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Tanur boat accident: Justice V K Mohanan Commission submits final report with safety recommendations

Tanur boat accident: Justice V K Mohanan Commission submits final report with safety recommendations

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The Justice V K Mohanan Commission of Inquiry, constituted to probe the 2023 Tanur boat accident in Malappuram district, has completed its proceedings and submitted its final report to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, officials said on Saturday.

Tanur boat accident: Justice V K Mohanan Commission submits final report with safety recommendations

According to a press release issued by the commission's office, Justice V K Mohanan, accompanied by technical experts S Suresh Kumar and K P Narayanan, handed over the 14-volume final report to the chief minister at his office on April 30.

The commission was constituted to investigate the May 7, 2023, boat accident at the Poorappuzha estuary in Tanur, which claimed 22 lives.

The inquiry was conducted in two phases based on its terms of reference, the statement said.

The first phase report, submitted on December 4, 2025, examined the immediate circumstances of the accident and identified the individuals and institutions responsible. As part of this phase, the commission held sittings in Tirur over 18 months, examining 51 witnesses and 91 documents.

The accident occurred when a tourist vessel carrying passengers capsized, killing 22 people, including 15 children, five women, and two men.

Investigations later found that the boat had been operating at night in violation of norms and that structural deficiencies in the vessel had contributed to the accident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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