Tap water to each household by 2024, says Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the Centre has set a target of providing tap water to every household by 2024.

“Water is a huge issue in this country. Our availability of water from 1950 has gone down from 5,000 liters per capita to just 1,400 litres per capita given our human and livestock population. The status of tap water in the country is 18% which has to be taken up to 100%,’’ he said as he met state water conservation ministers.

“In the coming years, there will be a deficit of 43% between water availability and requirement. We must work to manage the demand and supply of the water available and ensure the recycling of wastewater for future use.”

He said providing drinking water supply in rural areas was among the main agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party -National Democratic Alliance government.

The minister said tap water will be provided to all households by 2024 under the Jal se Nal scheme.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:54 IST