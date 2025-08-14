Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Tarachand Jain: I am happy with the country’s progress

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 11:42 pm IST

Tarachand Jain expresses concern over Congress's leadership and the rise of caste and religion in Indian politics

Born on December 12, 1925, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, Tarachand Jain aspired to become a teacher, just like his father. However, his life took a dramatic turn when he was dismissed from his school at 17 for participating in the Quit India Movement in 1942. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Jain joined the freedom struggle and was imprisoned for six months.

An athlete and long-time supporter of the Indian National Congress, Jain expressed concern over the party’s current state. “I am happy with the country’s progress — be it access to water, road construction, housing for the poor, or improvements in education. But I feel distressed about the Congress’s condition due to weak leadership,” he said.

Jain is also disappointed with the growing influence of caste and religion in politics. “When we fought for freedom, we were united by a dream of a united India—free from divisions based on caste and religion. Even after 78 years of independence, political parties continue to promote reservation and division. Progress should not only be material but also mental and social,” he said.

