IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
business

Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices

Taxes on petrol and diesel make up for about 56 per cent of the record high diesel rates.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday acknowledged that consumers have a case for petrol and diesel prices to be brought down but said a reduction in taxes to make that happen should be a joint call of the central and state governments.

As much as 60 per cent of the retail price of petrol, which has shot above 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and is at an all-time high elsewhere in the country, is made up of central and state taxes. Taxes make up for about 56 per cent of the record high diesel rates.

Sitharaman, who had increased central excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record margin last year to mop up gains arising from international oil prices plunging to a two-decade low, remained non-committal on taking the first step to cut central taxes to give relief to consumers.

For consumers, "there is enough case to say that prices should be down, its a burden," she said while interacting with journalists at IWPC.

While the burden on the consumers is "understood", the pricing is a vexatious issue, she said.

"That's where I use the word 'dharamsankat'," she said. "It is a question which I would like states and the Centre to talk about because it's not just the Centre which has duties on petroleum products, it also has the states charging."

Stating that both states and the Centre draw revenue out of taxes levied on petrol and diesel, she said 41 per cent of the tax collections made by the Centre go to the states.

"So there is an issue which is layered and as a result that has to be a matter ideally for the Centre and the states to talk about," she added.

On the issue of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which will end the cascading impact of taxes and bring uniformity, the finance minister said the call has to be taken by the GST Council, the apex decision making body of the indirect tax regime.

Currently, the central government levies a fixed rate of excise duty while states levy different rates of VAT. Under the GST, the two would merge and bring uniformity, solving the problem of fuel rates being higher in states with higher VAT.

"Whenever the GST Council decides to take up this issue, they are well within their interest to take it up and discuss. It's a call which the Council has to take," she said.

Asked if the Centre will take such a proposal to the Council in the next meeting likely this month, she said a call will be taken "closer to the date of the Council meeting."

Sitharaman raised excise duty by 13 and 16 per litre on petrol and diesel, respectively, between March 2020 and May 2020 and it now accounts for more than one-third of the 91.17 a litre price of petrol in Delhi and 40 per cent of 81.47 per litre rate of diesel.

Earlier this week, economists at SBI in a report stated that petrol price can go down to 75 a litre across the country if it is brought under the ambit of GST.

Diesel will come at 68 a litre and the revenue loss for the Centre and states will be only 1 lakh crore or 0.4 per cent of GDP, according to the calculation by the economists made under the assumption of global crude prices at USD 60 a barrel and exchange rate at 73 per dollar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman fuel price hike
Close
In case of the mutual funds having no economic interest on the day of voting, Sebi said it may be exempted from compulsorily casting of votes.(PTI File Photo)
In case of the mutual funds having no economic interest on the day of voting, Sebi said it may be exempted from compulsorily casting of votes.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Mutual funds, including their passive investment schemes like index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will be required to cast votes compulsorily in respect of related party transactions of the investee companies and corporate governance matters, Sebi said in a circular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week.(HT File Photo)
The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week.(HT File Photo)
business

India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. Members of oil producer cartel OPEC and allied countries are meeting online Thursday March 4, 2021, considering a possible increase in production now that prices have recovered to near their pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. Members of oil producer cartel OPEC and allied countries are meeting online Thursday March 4, 2021, considering a possible increase in production now that prices have recovered to near their pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
business

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil bought last yr

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:51 PM IST
India had purchased 16.71 million barrels of crude in April-May, 2020 and filled all the three Strategic Petroleum Reserves created at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
business

Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Taxes on petrol and diesel make up for about 56 per cent of the record high diesel rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
business

Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
business

SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 53-year-old is a key member of founder Masayoshi Son’s inner circle and something of a celebrity in Japan’s world of finance. Prior to joining SoftBank, Sago spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., rising to become vice chairman of its operations in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
business

Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Industry and services sector were the worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic at a negative growth of 11.3% and 9% respectively, according to the state’s economic survey tabled in the state legislature by finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise 500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
business

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise 1,350 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited is the promoter and ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Investment Banking are the book-running managers of the offer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
business

Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
business

Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
business

Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The average LNG price for April delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about 10 cents from the previous week, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 50,405.99, showing a drop of 440.09 points or 0.87 per cent in the opening session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP