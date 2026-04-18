TCS BPO row timeline explained: Multiple FIRs on March 26 to prime accused Nida Khan absconding

The case involving a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked BPO in Nashik has unfolded rapidly over the past few weeks, with multiple complaints, arrests, and parallel probes. The probe follows allegations of sexual harassment, religious conversion, and sexual relations under the false pretext of marriage. Allegations of sexual harassment and conversion coercion surface at TCS Nashik BPO (REUTERS)

The case first came under the spotlight after an FIR was filed by Nashik police based on a 23-year-old BPO employee’s complaint.

She accused her senior colleague Danish Shaikh of sexual harassment and engaging in sexual relations under the false pretext of marriage. In her complaint, she alleged that he did not disclose that he was already married, which misled her.

The woman also claimed that Danish and another colleague, Tausif, attempted to convince her about the merits of Islam over Hinduism. She further accused Nida Khan and Tausif of making objectionable remarks about a Hindu deity. According to the FIR dated March 26, accessed by HT, the complainant has not made any other allegation against Nida Khan.

March 26 to April 3: Multiple FIRs registered Following the initial complaint, more employees began coming forward.

Police registered nine FIRs between March 26 and April 3 – one at Deolali police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station – based on complaints by nine junior employees.

These complaints alleged sexual abuse, harassment, and religious coercion within the workplace.

Early April: Allegations widen across workplace As the investigation progressed, police said the accused, many of whom held positions such as team leads, allegedly misused their authority.

Karnik said all seven male accused have been named in multiple FIRs. One case was also registered against the operations-cum-HR manager for allegedly discouraging a complainant from filing a sexual harassment complaint and for hurting religious sentiments.

Police also revealed that one complaint by a male employee relates to alleged attempts at religious conversion at the workplace.

“One female employee has alleged rape on the pretext of offering a job and marriage, while the remaining complaints pertain to sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments,” Police commissioner Sandeep Karnik said.

He added that police initially counselled the first complainant and later visited the office in plainclothes to encourage others to come forward.

April 13: Key arrest and court action The investigation saw a key development when the operations-cum-HR manager was arrested on April 13.

A Nashik court took up the matter and additional judicial magistrate RC Narwadiya remanded the accused to 14 days of magisterial custody.

Mid-April: Arrests mount, one accused absconding So far, seven of the eight accused, six men and one woman, have been arrested. Another woman remains absconding.

On Thursday, Nashik police rearrested two of the six male accused in two new cases related to workplace sexual harassment. Both were already in judicial custody and have now been remanded to fresh police custody, assistant public prosecutor Aniket Awad said.

The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through false promise to marry), 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (insulting religion or religious belief), and 3(5) (constructive or joint liability).

April 16: Central agencies looped in As the scope of the case expanded, the Nashik City Police reached out to central agencies. On April 16, police shared details of the case with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and intelligence agencies. They sought assistance in probing possible links of the accused with extremist organisations and any foreign funding.

Police commissioner Karnik said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the role of all eight accused, who are senior employees at the BPO.

Claims around Nida Khan contested Amid intense scrutiny, claims around one of the accused, Nida Khan, also came under question. Her family told Hindustan Times that the 26-year-old is currently in Mumbai and expecting her first child.

They also refuted claims that she was part of the HR team.

According to them, Khan is a tele-caller in the sales team who joined the BPO in December 2021 and is not among senior employees. “She has never been associated with the HR team,” they said, adding that multiple levels of senior personnel exist above her.

April 17: TCS orders probe, denies receiving complaints Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced a high-level probe, TCS issued a statement on Friday addressing the allegations.

“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records from the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels,” said K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS.

The company also clarified Nida Khan’s role, stating that she “is neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.”

TCS added that it has engaged external experts, including Deloitte and law firm Trilegal, as independent counsel for the internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, president and COO.