TDP MP Jayadev Galla jailed over Andhra capital protest; shutdown in Amaravati today against police action

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:28 IST

Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla, detained in connection with a protest against Andhra government’s three-capital proposal, was arrested on Tuesday morning and remanded to judicial custody till January 31.

The Guntur lawmaker, who led a rally of farmers to storm the state assembly on Monday afternoon, was taken to different police stations and finally produced before the Mangalagiri judicial magistrate in the early hours of Tuesday, after conducting medical examinations in the police vehicle itself.

The magistrate denied bail to Galla and remanded him to judicial custody till January 31. “He was shifted to Guntur sub-jail at around 4.30 am,” a statement from the state TDP office said.

The state legislative assembly late on Monday night passed two crucial bills – one to abolish Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority that was formed to oversee development of state capital at Amaravati; and the second bill to create three capital cities for the state as part of decentralisation of administration. The two bills would be introduced in the legislative council on Tuesday.

The legislation was tabled in the assembly on a day that protests against it rocked the Amaravati region, with hundreds farmers and women defying prohibitory orders and breaking security cordon, trying to reach the Legislature complex.

More than 50 persons, including six policemen, were injured during clashes with the police as part of their “Chalo Assembly” rally on Monday. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the farmers who laid siege to the state assembly complex at Velagapudi.

Guntur (rural) Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said apart from Galla, several farmers were also booked under various non-bailable sections of the Indian penal code, for allegedly pelting stones at the police as part of Chalo Assembly rally.

“At least six policemen received injuries in the stone pelting. We booked cases against only those who were indulging in violence,” the SP said, adding that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act would be in force till the completion of the assembly session.

The police also took into custody TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and 15 MLAs when they were trying to take out a march to Mandadam village from the state assembly at Velagapudi, after they were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings. They were taken in a police van and let off at Mangalagiri after midnight.

Meanwhile, a bandh is being observed on Tuesday in Amaravati, one of the three proposed capitals of Andhra Pradesh, to protest the lathi-charge a day earlier by the police on farmers who were agitating against the shifting of the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam.

All 29 villages in Amaravati region are observing a shutdown on January 21 in protest against police action on agitating farmers a day earlier. ( ANI / Twitter )

Schools and colleges remained closed and shops and other business establishments downed their shutters voluntarily in the 29 villages falling under Amaravati region. “We have resolved to take up non-cooperation movement against the government. We have decided against selling or supplying food and drinking water to the police as a mark of protest,” a shopkeeper in Mandadam village said.