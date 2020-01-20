Bill to create three capitals tabled in Andhra assembly

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:04 IST

Hyderabad The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to create three capitals in the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

The bill, Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, was introduced by state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the state assembly, which met for a three-day special session in Amaravati on Monday.

A second bill, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Repeal Bill, 2020, which seeks to abolish the APCRDA which was formed in December 2014 to oversee the development of Amaravati as the capital city, was also introduced in the assembly by municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

As the ruling YSR Congress Party enjoys a majority with 151 MLAs in the 175-member state assembly, both bills are expected to be passed after a prolonged debate later in the night.

The government has proposed creation of three seats of governance or capitals for the state: Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area to be called the Legislative Capital; Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area Executive Capital; and Kurnool Urban Development Area the Judicial Capital.

While the state legislature would be at Amaravati, the Raj Bhavan, the Secretariat and Offices of the Heads of the Departments of government would be located at Visakhapatnam and Kurnool would be the seat of all state judicial institutions, including the high court.

The finance minister said the government could, if required, locate any institution or department(s) of the government in any of the three capitals under special circumstances.

The minister also announced establishment of four zonal planning and development boards, each covering three districts for an overall development of the state.

While presenting the bill, the minister alleged that the previous TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu had not followed the recommendations of the K S Sivaramakrishnan committee which was appointed by the Centre to choose a capital city following the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

“Instead, he had selected Amaravati to benefit only his family members and his party leaders and select individuals by indulging in insider trading. He did real estate business in the name of capital,” Reddy said, and listed out the companies and institutions that had been allotted land at throwaway prices.

Introducing the APCRDA Repealing Bill 2020, the municipal administration minister announced that the government would soon constitute Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) in place of APCRDA.

He said the new authority would honour all the commitments made by the CRDA including allotment of developed plots to farmers and its financial committees, including loans and bonds.

Satyanarayana said the government would allocate an additional 200 square yards of residential plot per every acre given by the farmers under land pooling, apart from 1000-1200 square yards of residential plot and 250-400 sq yards of commercial plot depending on the nature of agriculture land already promised by the previous government.

He said even those who had surrendered their assigned lands would also be given developed plots at par with those with patta lands. He also announced extension of period of annuity payment to the farmers from 10 years to 15 years. Each farmer is now being paid Rs 30,000 per acre for drylands to Rs 50,000 per acre for wetlands.

The legislation was tabled in the assembly on a day that protests against it rocked the Amaravati region, with hundreds farmers and women defying prohibitory orders and breaking security cordon, trying to reach the Legislature complex. The police resorted to lathicharge to quell the crowd.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu led TDP MLAs on a foot march a few meters from the main entrance gate into the assembly.

However, the TDP could not organise the Assembly siege programme as planned due to deployment of a strong posse of police force.

Police claimed six of their personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting by the protesting farmers and others and said cases were being registered against those who defied the law.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police C Vijaya Rao told news agency PTI that two constables sustained head injuries while four others suffered other wounds when protestors pelted stones at them.

Over 75 women were taken into preventive custody while cases were being registered against those involved in the attack on police personnel and violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C and Section 30 of Indian Police Act, the SP said.