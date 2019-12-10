e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Teacher blackens Dalit girl’s face over low marks, booked

The alleged incident took place last Friday. The girl’s father, who is a local labourer, said the teacher used a black sketch pen on the face of the Class 4 students and taken them around the class, asking other students to shout “shame” at them.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:33 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Hisar
The family lodged an FIR against the teacher and the school on Sunday evening. The school authorities, the teacher and the principal were all unavailable for comment.
The family lodged an FIR against the teacher and the school on Sunday evening. The school authorities, the teacher and the principal were all unavailable for comment.(HT File)
         

Police booked a female teacher of a private school in Haryana’s Hisar town for allegedly blackening the face of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, and some of her classmates, and parading them on the premises for scoring low marks in an English language examination.

The alleged incident took place last Friday. The girl’s father, who is a local labourer, said the teacher used a black sketch pen on the face of the Class 4 students and taken them around the class, asking other students to shout “shame” at them.

“My daughter refused to go to school on Saturday. When I asked her the reason, she kept crying. Later, my younger daughter narrated the entire episode to me,” added the father.

The family lodged an FIR against the teacher and the school on Sunday evening. The school authorities, the teacher and the principal were all unavailable for comment.

The police said it had registered a case against the teacher. “After preliminary investigation, we have registered a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the school teacher. When we visited the school on Monday, we found the gates closed,” said Sabzi Mandi station house officer (SHO) Jagjeet Singh.

The incident sparked local protests. “As the entire school campus is under CCTV camera surveillance, we have asked the police to check the footage to gather proof and take strict action,” the father said.

Activists demanded exemplary action from the authorities and called for more awareness in school curricula. “Unfortunately, many schools are still manned by people who are brought up with a caste mindset who see weaker sections as lesser human beings,” said Ashok Bharti, president of the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News