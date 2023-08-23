One teacher dead, three injured as staff room's roof collapses in Ludhiana govt school

A teacher died and another was injured after the roof of the Government Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana's Baddowal village collapsed on Wednesday. A total of four teachers were trapped inside the rubble and had been rescued after the incident.

NDRF team at at Government Senior Secondary School Baddowal after roof of staff room of the school was collapsed in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Ravinder Kaur and Narenderpal Kaur, both English teachers, were in the school's staff room when the roof collapsed. Two other teachers were also injured and were rushed to hospital.

When Kaur, a resident of BRS Nagar's Housing Board Colony, was taken to the hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Several students were also present in the school but all were rescued safely.

Deputy commissioner Ludhiana Surabhi Malik ordered a magesterial probe into the matter. Speaking to reporters, Malik said, “The verification is going on. It takes time for medical tests to take place and to ascertain the proper situation. I am also ordering a magesterial inquiry into the matter. We will form a proper team to look into the incident to find out why this happened and how it happened. We will submit a report to the government.”

As found out by the Hindustan Times, the school's construction was old and dated back to 1960. Some repair work was underway on the second floor when a cement slab fell down on the first floor resulting in the collapse of the staff room's roof.

SAD MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali, who was present at the spot, said, “Proper investigation should be run for such buildings so that such incidents do not occur again. All old buildings and schools should be checked by the government. Who is getting this construction work done? Is it the PWD or the MUnicipal department? An investigation should be done and strict rules should be made so it doesn't happen again.”

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and police units reached the spot shortly after the incident. Several police personnel were seen trying to disperse the crowd gathered around the school.

