Masked man drags, stabs Faridabad school teacher '18-20' times in fatal attack

A masked assailant dragged a 30-year-old teacher out of her class and stabbed her to death at a private school in Sikrauna in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday.

Police said the teacher is a mother of two. (HT)

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Police said the teacher was stabbed in the neck and chest at least 18 to 20 times in quick succession, resulting in her death at the spot.

The assailant masked his face with a white cloth. He entered the school premises through the main entrance between 9.30am and 9.40am and asked for the teacher after waiting inside for some time.

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Inspector Kewal Singh, the station house officer of Faridabad's Sector-58 police station, said that as soon as the teacher came out, the assailant dragged her and stabbed her multiple times after pulling out a knife.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said the assailant chased the teacher's colleagues away and then began stabbing her again, targeting the neck, until she collapsed, as they rushed to rescue her after hearing her screams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the assailant chased the teacher's colleagues away and then began stabbing her again, targeting the neck, until she collapsed, as they rushed to rescue her after hearing her screams. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said that the assailant fled as colleagues rushed the teacher to the Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police said the teacher is a mother of two.

Police said CCTV footage of the murder has surfaced and they were trying to ascertain the assailant's identity to arrest him.