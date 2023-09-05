Teachers’ Day: PM Modi's ‘salute’ after interaction with educators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day saluting the teachers for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with teachers who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

He also shared glimpses of his interaction with the National Teachers' awardees on Monday. The prime minister interacted with the winners at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi along with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the award, which will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to education ministry officials. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

The department of school education and literacy, ministry of education, has been organising the function on Teachers Day every year to confer the national awards to the best teachers in the country.

The selected awardees include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

The purpose of the award is to celebrate the contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students, a senior ministry official had said.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first vice president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. The day also commemorates the role of the teachers in shaping their students’ lives.

Radhakrishnan, a scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient, was the first vice president of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second president of India from 1962 to 1967.

(With inputs from agencies)