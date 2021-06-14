Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teachers in Aurangabad called to schools from Tuesday

While schools in Aurangabad were expected to start from June 15, there is no clarity on the issue, the official said.
PTI | , Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST
All teachers in Aurangabad city and 50 per cent of them in the rural areas of the district will have to be present in their respective schools in Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

While schools in Aurangabad were expected to start from June 15, there is no clarity on the issue, the official added.

Teachers have been asked to undertake meetings of management committees as well as other activities to get schools ready for classroom teaching, the official said.

