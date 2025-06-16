Big scare for Saudi Airlines flight as smoke, sparks detected in wheels during landing in Lucknow

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah sparked a brief scare at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Saturday morning after smoke was seen coming from the aircraft's wheels shortly after landing. The incident reportedly occurred on June 15.(X)

The incident occurred around the arrival of Flight SV 312. The ground staff immediately called in the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team, which responded swiftly to the situation. Working in coordination with the Saudi technical crew, the emergency response team managed to contain the smoke before it could cause any damage to the aircraft.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked without incident and there was no disruption to regular flight operations.

However, officials emphasised that Saturday’s event was minor and handled as a precautionary measure.

An official inquiry into the cause of the smoke is ordered.