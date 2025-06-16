Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Big scare for Saudi Airlines flight as smoke, sparks detected in wheels during landing in Lucknow

ByAnupam Srivastava
Jun 16, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Smoke and sparks were seen emerging from one of the wheels of a Saudi Arabia Airlines flight, airport officials said

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah sparked a brief scare at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Saturday morning after smoke was seen coming from the aircraft's wheels shortly after landing.

The incident occurred around the arrival of Flight SV 312. The ground staff immediately called in the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team, which responded swiftly to the situation. Working in coordination with the Saudi technical crew, the emergency response team managed to contain the smoke before it could cause any damage to the aircraft.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked without incident and there was no disruption to regular flight operations.

However, officials emphasised that Saturday’s event was minor and handled as a precautionary measure.

An official inquiry into the cause of the smoke is ordered.

