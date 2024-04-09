Technicians write to AIESL over promotions, pay hike; serve strike notice

The aircraft technicians of Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL), on Tuesday, served a strike notice for April 23 urging their CEO to engage in constructive dialogue and address their grievances. AIESL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the govt. (Representative file photo)

AIESL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the government and a subsidiary of AI Asset Holding Company Limited and provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for Air India and other airlines.

‘We urge you to engage in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to address our grievances in good faith to avert the impending disruption to operations. Failure to do so will leave us with no choice but to proceed with the strike action as planned,” their letter to AIESL’s CEO and chief human resource officer (CHRO) dated April 8 read.

They stressed that their decision became imperative due to the “continued neglect and failure on the part of the management” to address their concerns and grievances.

“Our decision to strike is a result of multiple unresolved issues that directly Impact our rights, well-being, and professional growth within the company,” the letter read.

One of the major issues affecting the technicians is the fact that they have not been promoted by AIESL in the last seven years.

Moreover, the new service letters force the technicians to serve their notice periods from one to three months whereas they state that the notice period for certifying staff is for six months.

“A huge resistance was observed across the country after which All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU) union requested the management to change this, but the management did not hear them out,” an official aware of the matter said.

“Moreover, the AIESL had assured a salary hike to technicians with over two years of experience which is still awaited,” he added.

The letter also raised questions on unilateral changes to uniform policies without prior consultation.

“During last strike, it was discussed that management will establish a committee and will help to address issues related to basic salary revision, career progression scheme, inclusion of DA in salary within a period of 90 days. But this promise also turned out to be a mendacious one”, the letter added.