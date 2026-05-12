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Teen dies after consuming watermelon in Chhattisgarh; investigation underway to determine cause

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had come to their maternal uncle's house along with kin.

Published on: May 12, 2026 01:47 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Amid reports of people falling ill after consuming watermelon, a 15-year old boy from Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, died while three other children fell ill after consuming the fruit, officials said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The watermelon had reportedly been cut in the morning and consumed several hours later.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh Dhivar (15), a resident of Podi Dalha village, while the other affected children are Shri Dhivar (4) from Avarid village, Pintu Dhivar (12) from Khatola and Hitesh Dhivar (13) from Kotgarh.

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had come to their maternal uncle's house along with kin, officials added.

"As per preliminary information, the children consumed cut watermelon kept at the house on Sunday evening. A few hours later, Akhilesh started vomiting, had diarrhoea and breathing difficulties. Similar symptoms were later noticed in the other three children as well," said district hospital civil surgeon Dr S Kujur.

"As their condition deteriorated, family members rushed them to the district hospital in ambulances at different times on Monday. However, Akhilesh was declared dead on arrival. The three other children were admitted to the emergency ward here," he added.

‘Possibility of contamination’, says doctor

Initial investigation and speculation suggested the cause of death to be a watermelon the family had consumed the night before, following which they suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26 and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment.

However, a report by the state-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submitted to the investigators revealed traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rodenticide, had been found in samples of the viscera taken from all four deceased members of the Dokadia family.

 
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