Teen drugged, gang-raped for 2 days in Hyderabad hotels, say police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged and raped by two men for two days in separate hotels in Hyderabad earlier this week, police said on Thursday, adding both accused have been arrested.

The survivor, a Class 9 student who went missing from near her house in Dabeerpura part of old Hyderabad city on Monday night, was found on Wednesday evening in a semi-conscious state near Chaderghat, around 4km away, by police who took her home.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a case of rape and abduction and also under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, inspector G Koteshwar Rao at Dabeerpura police said.

“The accused were identified as Nayeemuddin Ahmed (26) and Syed Ravish (20). The case is under investigation and we shall disclose the details after the investigation,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, the minor’s mother said she filed a complaint after her daughter went missing on Monday night.

The girl had stepped out at around 8.15pm on Monday to purchase soaps, her mother said. “I also gave her ₹500 to get some medicines as I had chest pain. But she did not return,” she said.

The mother added that she approached Dabeerpura police the next morning after her daughter did not return home. “Police filed a missing complaint and began a probe. Late on Wednesday evening, police brought her home in a semi-conscious state. She was not in a position to walk properly,” she said.

After repeated questioning, the minor said she was abducted by two youths on Monday night.

“She said she was taken in a car to a hotel where she was given some injections and was forced to drink cold drinks mixed with some tablets. She was tortured physically and sexually assaulted by the two youths,” the mother said.

Subsequently, the mother informed police who shifted the minor to Bharosa centre, a wing of the Hyderabad police to help those affected by violence and sexual abuse. At the centre, women police personnel counselled the minor and recorded her statement. She was also sent for a medical examination, an officer familiar with the probe said.

Preliminary investigation suggested the survivor was taken to two different hotels by the accused, the officer said. Both hotels are being inspected.

“First, the accused took a room in a hotel on Nampally station road on Monday night. They gave her a sedative injection and went out. They were in a drunken state. When the hotel staff asked for their ID cards, they refused to give. The following day, when the hotel management insisted that they give their identity cards, they checked out,” the officer said on condition anonymity.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, the accused reportedly checked into another nearby hotel and checked out on Wednesday afternoon, the officer said. “Apparently, the accused dropped the girl near Chaderghat and left the place.”

“We took the girl to the hospital for a medical examination and based on the medical report, we shall include further sections in the case,” inspector Rao said.

