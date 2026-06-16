Teen footballer among 3 injured in Manipur clash

An 18-year-old footballer from Mohun Bagan’s U-18 team was among three Kuki community members injured after a gunfight broke out between two armed groups in the Kangpokpi district of strife-torn Manipur on Monday, officials familiar with the matter said.

Security has since been reinforced, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, said an official aware of the matter.(PTI/representative)

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Demonstrations were later held on the complex of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where the injured were brought for treatment. Protesters alleged that the three were militants, prompting security forces to use batons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

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According to the officials, the firing took place around 6 am in the border area between Leilon Vaiphei — a Kuki village —and Konsakhul — a Naga village — in Kangpokpi district when armed persons engaged in a shootout in the Kuki-majority district.

This comes days after six mutilated bodies of Naga hostages, captured by Kuki militants last month, were found by security forces.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have identified the three injured as Lunliandan Vaiphei (20); Genzamang Vaiphei (18); and Paogoulal Chongloi (18) of Kangpokpi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have identified the three injured as Lunliandan Vaiphei (20); Genzamang Vaiphei (18); and Paogoulal Chongloi (18) of Kangpokpi district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the residents of Konsakhul village, while they were working in a paddy field located at the border area under their village’s jurisdiction, some armed groups reportedly opened fire on them. They fled the area and reported the incident to the Naga Village Guard (NVG), who retaliated, leading to gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the residents of Konsakhul village, while they were working in a paddy field located at the border area under their village’s jurisdiction, some armed groups reportedly opened fire on them. They fled the area and reported the incident to the Naga Village Guard (NVG), who retaliated, leading to gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Why lasting peace in Manipur is critical for stability in Northeast India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Why lasting peace in Manipur is critical for stability in Northeast India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A team of security forces from the 158 and 112 companies of the CRPF intervened in the gunfight and controlled the situation at around 6.40am, the officials said. The security forces evacuated the three injured to the 183 Military Hospital at Leimakhong for first aid, before shifting them to RIMS in Imphal under tight security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team of security forces from the 158 and 112 companies of the CRPF intervened in the gunfight and controlled the situation at around 6.40am, the officials said. The security forces evacuated the three injured to the 183 Military Hospital at Leimakhong for first aid, before shifting them to RIMS in Imphal under tight security. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after, a group of protesters gathered near RIMS, objecting to the admission of the injured youths. According to officials and witness accounts, the crowd later assembled near the casualty block, prompting security personnel to intervene.

The demonstrators claimed that the injured youths were militants and questioned whether similar security arrangements would be provided to ordinary citizens travelling through Kuki-majority areas of Kangpokpi district.

As tensions escalated, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge after protesters allegedly attempted to enter the hospital building, officials said. The action led to panic among patients and attendants, with several people reportedly rushing to safer areas.

Security has since been reinforced, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, said an official aware of the matter.

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This is the gravest crisis in the state since the swearing-in of CM Singh on February 4, 2024, and the lifting of President’s Rule on February 13, which restored popularly elected democratic government to the state that reeled under violence since May 2023, when ethnic clashes first broke out between the dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities. Since then, almost every community has been engulfed by the spiralling violence that led to a complete breakdown of law and order, the creation of ethnic enclaves, the displacement of 60,000 people, and a virtual bifurcation of the state. Since May 13, amid escalating tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities, twin ambush incidents have taken place, killing a total of four civilians, including one Naga man and three church leaders.

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Meanwhile, Kuki Zo Council, a Kuki-Zo apex body, condemned the incident and accused the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction and Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson faction ( ZUF-K).

KZC claimed that among the three injured one is a 15-year-old boy, while “Paogoulal Chongloi is an Indian footballer who has represented Mohun Bagan Football Club”. KZC reiterated its demand for “separate administration” as a political solution and urged the central government to fulfil their demand.

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